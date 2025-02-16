Local

Cleveland police ask public’s help finding missing woman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CLEVELAND, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a 65-year-old woman who went missing in Cleveland County earlier in February.

Irene Webster Frye was last seen near Red Road in Cleveland County.

Police say she may be wearing a blue jean jacket, and blue jean pants, and carrying a black and white purse.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information contact them at (704) 484-4822.

