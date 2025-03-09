CLT Donut Festival raises money, awareness for testicular cancer

CHARLOTTE — Sweet lovers gathered for the unlimited cheat day on Sunday at the 5th Annual CLT Donut Festival.

The festival at Norfolk Hall benefitted the Save A Nut Foundation, a group working to raise awareness for testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer for men ages 15 to 24 and there is little to no support or resources for those battling the cancer or dealing with the fallout, President and Founder Mark Borja said. They called on the Charlotte community to “join the fight” and raise awareness for the cause.

“When I was diagnosed in 2017 I didn’t know where to go or what to do, because it wasn’t something I expected to ever go through,” he said. “So after I got through the surgery and being cancer-free, I wanted to help other guys.”

The festival’s main attraction is its showcase of sweets. The event featured various bakeshops including local shops such as Beyond Amazing Donuts, Caroline Farm Trust, Donut I Love You, Molly’s Macs and more.

Beverages from Tito’s Vodka to Celsius were served at the event. Attendees could purchase packages that included bloody marys, craft beer, hard seltzers, craft cocktails and mimosas.

From custom glass items to hot sauce, from skincare to dog bandanas, visitors could also check out artisan items around the festival.

Passanante’s Home Food Services and Crowntown Dispensary presented the festival alongside sponsors including The Happy Camper, The Sloan at Loso, Gameday Men’s Health and more.

The event has sold out for the previous four years running, organizers said.

