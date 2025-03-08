Runners gather for 13th year of raising money for cancer patients

CHARLOTTE — More than 1,000 runners were on their mark set to raise money for breast cancer patients on Saturday morning.

The “Run Jen Run” 5k and festival is celebrating its 13th year running. On Saturday, more than 1,100 runners were registered to participate and 100 cancer survivors attended.

The event is a product of the Go Jen Go Foundation. Its goal is to raise money to help cancer patients cover their household expenses, so they can focus on their health.

“Our co-founder Jen started this foundation in 2009 she fought breast cancer for about 6 1/2 years and realized other people didn’t have support like she did -- and so she started the foundation to help people get treatment to have groceries for their families help pay their rent, utilities,” said Susan Evren, Go Jen Go executive director.

She said the organization aims to keep Jen’s legacy alive.

A spokesperson said the event raised more than $188,000 from the 5k alone.

