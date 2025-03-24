Charlotte man found safe after CMPD asks public’s assistance

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit asked for the public’s help finding a missing 69-year-old man Sunday evening.

Timothee Jean-Noel had last been seen on Sunday around 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Thermal Road, according to CMPD.

Police said he was wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. He is described as being about 5-foot-8 and weighing about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jean-Noel was found safe that same night and was reunited with his family.

