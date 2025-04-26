Local

CMPD closes Uptown road for work on gas line leak

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - CMPD
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department closed a road in Uptown in response to a gas line leak Saturday morning.

Officials closed Graham Street between 6th and 7th Streets to repair a gas line leak.

READ: ‘Hope it haunts him’: Family says joke led to deadly shooting at University City sports bar

Drivers and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area while work is completed on the gas line.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘Hope it haunts him’: Family says joke led to deadly shooting at University City sports bar

‘Hope it haunts him’: Family says joke led to deadly shooting at University City sports bar

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read