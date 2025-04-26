CMPD closes Uptown road for work on gas line leak

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department closed a road in Uptown in response to a gas line leak Saturday morning.

Officials closed Graham Street between 6th and 7th Streets to repair a gas line leak.

Drivers and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area while work is completed on the gas line.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

