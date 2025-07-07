CMPD to dispose of illegal fireworks

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be disposing of seized illegal fireworks today, Monday, July 7, at the Police and Fire Training Academy located at 1770 Shopton Road.

The disposal operation is scheduled to occur between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., during which residents and visitors in the area may experience increased noise levels.

Residents are encouraged to remain calm if they hear loud noises during the disposal process, as this is a controlled operation conducted by trained professionals.

The CMPD’s disposal of illegal fireworks underscores the department’s commitment to public safety and the enforcement of laws against illegal pyrotechnics.

