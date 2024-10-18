CMPD identifies victim in homicide at northeast Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim in a homicide that happened Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Arcadia apartments on Falling Waters Court in northeast Charlotte at about 10 p.m. It was about a physical assault.

They said Justice Timmons, 25, died but didn’t say how. A source told Channel 9 the victim is not affiliated with nearby UNC Charlotte.

>>Veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts is digging for more information on this crime and will have the latest information at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group