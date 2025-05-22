CMPD investigates 2 overnight shootings

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings.

The most recent shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at apartments on Brentmoor Drive, which is off West WT Harris Boulevard in University City.

One person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian with serious injuries.

The earlier shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on Henderson Oaks Drive off Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

A neighbor told Channel 9 he saw two masked men near his home before shots were fired and he had doorbell camera video of the possible suspects.

That shooting victim was also taken to Novant Health Presby with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

