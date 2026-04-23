CMPD kicks off annual torch run supporting Special Olympics NC

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday kicked off its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Members from CMPD, including Chief Estella Patterson, laced up their shoes for a three-mile run.

The event raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics, but for those involved, the event has a deeper, more personal impact.

“When you see the interaction between the athletes and the officers, it really is a two-way thing,” said Michael Ford, CMPD. “They give as much to us as we do to them, and when we talk about wellness and mental health for our officers, that is a huge piece of it, and we just love our athletes. And they always have a smile on their face, and it puts a smile on your face.”

Last year’s torch run raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics.

©2026 Cox Media Group