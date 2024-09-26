CMPD makes another arrest in 2021 drive-by that killed toddler

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made another arrest tied to a drive-by shooting that killed a toddler in 2021.

Multiple gunmen in two cars shot up a house at about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2021, on Richard Rozzelle Drive off Rozzelles Ferry Road, police said.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

More than 150 rounds were fired at the home, hitting and killing 3-year-old Asiah Fiquero as he slept.

Detectives said the shooting was one of several linked to fights between students from Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Julius L. Chambers high schools. The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the time, Earnest Winston, held a news conference two days after Asiah’s death, where he pleaded with students to stop the violence.

Officers arrested three suspects following the deadly shooting and have been searching for a fourth.

On Wednesday, CMPD said they arrested a fifth suspect. The department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Datonio Stephens, 25, on Friday and charged him with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Datonio Stephens The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made another arrest tied to a drive-by shooting that killed a toddler in 2021.

The three other suspects charged, all of whom were 21 at the time of their arrests in 2021, are:

Kaleb Lawrence, who was charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jacob Lanier, who was charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, 14 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Qua’tonio Stephens, who was charged with accessory.

(From left to right) Kaleb Lawrence, Jacob Lanier, Qua'tonio Stephens (From left to right) Kaleb Lawrence, Jacob Lanier, Qua'tonio Stephens (WSOC)

In January, police said they were looking for another suspect, Bryce Felder, and told the public to call them if they knew his whereabouts.

(WATCH PREVIOUS BELOW: ‘They took his life away’: Great-grandmother talks about toddler killed in drive-by shooting)

'They took his life away': Great-grandmother talks about toddler killed in drive-by shooting













©2024 Cox Media Group