CMPD reminds teens and parents of curfew rules

CHARLOTTE — Summer break is here and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a warning for teenagers and their parents.

There’s a curfew in effect, and it’s not just the teens who will be charged for breaking the rules.

After a shooting at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte this past weekend led to chaos, police said dozens, if not hundreds, of teens had descended on the park. Two people were shot, and a 16-year-old Myers Park High School student is in custody.

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“We just ask that the parents know where their kids are, that they’re keeping an eye on them, and that they’re tracking where they are and what they’re doing,” said Lt. Ryan Shields with CMPD.

The police department was able to respond so quickly to the shooting because there was already a heavy officer presence enforcing Charlotte’s curfew.

The rules say kids 13-15 can’t be out past 11 p.m. without their parent or guardian. Kids 12 and under can’t be out past 10 p.m.

CMPD says they’re strictly enforcing this and officers aren’t just penalizing kids. Their parents are being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Businesses that led kids inside can be charged with the same thing.

“If you make a poor decision, it’s not just you that is going to be, you know, found in a poor position. Your parents could be arrested and charged criminally,” Shields said.

CMPD says officers are taking Uptown safety seriously. A watch tower has now been placed in Romare Bearden Park. You can expect a heavy law enforcement presence after hours.

As the Fourth of July approaches, members of CMPD’s JADE Unit are going door to door to past offenders. This is a special unit that investigates juvenile crimes. The officers are warning formerly charged teens and their parents to stay out of trouble. This includes visits to homes of teens arrested in past Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve events

“My team is actively going out there and visiting parents and guardians this week and letting them know that, hey, there is going to be an increased presence of police during July 4, and we just want to ensure that it is safe for everyone to enjoy the fireworks,” said Capt. Eric Tran-Thompson with CMPD.

You can see more information on the city’s ordinances at this link.

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