CMPD searching for 77-year-old woman reported missing

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Lenora Carty was last seen leaving her family home on the 6000 block of Vizcaya Court.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, blue pants, a gray or green hat, and carrying a black purse, according to police.

Police said Carty has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may be lost or confused. She is from Trinidad and may not be familiar with the area.

She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Carty’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

VIDEO: 55-year-old woman reported missing in Monroe, police say

55-year-old woman reported missing in Monroe, police say





©2024 Cox Media Group