CMPD searching for possibly injured woman forced into SUV after assault

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a woman who was possibly injured during an assault Wednesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers received an attempt to locate call on the 1600 block of Toddville Road.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw a gold SUV hit the woman. They also said they saw that same woman being forcibly removed from the area by the driver of that vehicle.

Officers said the driver also damaged a utility box and pole, which led to the temporary closure of the roadway.

The suspect in this case has been described as a man with short hair and a muscular build. He was allegedly not wearing a shirt at the time of the incident.

The victim in this case is described as a woman with black shoulder-length hair. She was allegedly wearing a white shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact a homicide detective at 704-432-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

