CMPD: Suspect in south Charlotte homicide arrested in Virginia

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in South Charlotte over the weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened on the 5300 block of South Tryon Street.

At the scene, 25-year-old Jose Alexander Lara Hernandez was pronounced deceased.

On Thursday, police announced that 22-year-old Danny Cardoza-Lara had been identified as a suspect in this case.

Cardoza-Lara was detained in Alexandria, Virginia, and will be extradited to Charlotte. He has been charged with murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to police.

CMPD said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

