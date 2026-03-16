CMS to host event to assist families with upcoming transfer process

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting an in-person support event on Monday to assist families with the transfer and reassignment process for the 2026-27 school year.

It will take place at the Spaugh Administrative Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will serve as a one-stop shop for families who need support with transfer and reassignment submissions, enrollment and documentation, and address updates.

The transfer and reassignment window opens on March 16 and closes on April 16.

Families will receive notifications starting in early May.

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