CMS hosts back-to-school expo at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — In just two weeks, Charlotte students will be heading back to school.

In order to prepare, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held an event this morning to help parents and students get ready for the new school year.

Thousands of people filled Truist Field in Uptown for the event that included free school supplies and food. Channel 9 spoke with a family who drove all the way from Matthews to take part. They said this was the perfect chance to see what the district has to offer students in the upcoming school year.

“Absolutely, because it gives more exposure to things, you know?” said Matt Whitely, a parent. “I like it a lot.”

