CMS implements new security measures for high-profile football games

There are changes made for some high-profile Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools football games.

CMS is adding extra security at some athletic events and not selling tickets at the gate.

Ticket sales will be cut off at 2 p.m. on the day before the event.

The number of tickets will be capped.

There may be limited places to enter and leave.

Kids younger than 16 need to be with an adult.

The changes will only be for games with large crowds, that had previous incidents at the host campus, or at the request of the district or law enforcement.

