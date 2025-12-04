CMS School Choice Lottery deadline arrives Friday

CHARLOTTE — Friday is the last day for CMS students to apply for next year’s School Choice Lottery.

This is for the district’s Early and Middle College programs with Central Piedmont Community College and UNC Charlotte.

The programs give students access to college-level courses and help them earn college credits while in high school.

For more information on the School Choice Lottery and how to apply, visit cmsk12.org.

