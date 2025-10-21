CMS sees rise in six-figure earners

CHARLOTTE — The 21 highest-paid employees of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools oversee operations for the entire district. All earn a salary over $205,000.

Among those in the top spots for 2025 are Superintendent Crystal Hill, the district’s cabinet members, chief officers, attorneys and department directors. Hill’s salary increased 6% to $318,270, from $300,000 in 2024.

Eight senior high school principals are the highest-paid employees at individual schools, each earning $189,915, up 3% from 2024.

How do those figures stack up with teachers' pay and other CMS salaries?

