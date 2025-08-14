CMS students transition to Infinite Campus after PowerSchool data breach

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are transitioning from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus due to a state-mandated change following a data breach.

The switch affects 141,000 students and involves moving to a new student information system that manages assignments, grades, class schedules, and required forms.

“We do have 141,000 students who have moved to a new platform,” said Dr. Melissa Balknight, highlighting the scale of the transition.

Beth Thompson, involved in the transition, expressed confidence in the district’s readiness, stating, “We are absolutely confident that we will be ready for the first day of school.”

The transition comes as the first day of school approaches, with district leaders actively reaching out to families who may not be aware of the new platform.

The district is contacting nearly 130,000 students’ parents who still need to create accounts on Infinite Campus, the new system described as a digital one-stop shop.

Balknight explained that staff will be staged throughout the district to assist families who have not logged in by the first day.

Thousands of students, particularly those entering kindergarten or new to the district, are still waiting to be enrolled.

As the school year begins, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are focused on ensuring a smooth transition to Infinite Campus, aiming to provide a seamless experience for students and families.

