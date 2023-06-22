Local

Coach Steve Clifford talks Hornets injuries, upcoming season

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — We are now in year two of the second Steve Clifford era in Charlotte.

After a season in which the coaching veteran faced plenty of adversity, Clifford spoke with Channel 9′s Phil Orban about what lies ahead for the team.

Last year was peppered with injuries, including a couple that bookended the season for star point guard LaMelo Ball.

“It was hard for him to sit and watch,” Coach Clifford said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Orban sat down with Clifford to ask how those injuries affected the development of the Hornets’ most important player.

