Community college hits record enrollment

CHARLOTTE — Central Piedmont Community College is breaking records when it comes to enrollment.

The Charlotte-based community college enrolled more than 34,000 students across its curriculum, continuing education and basic skills programs for the fall 2025 semester. That marks a 19% increase over 2024 — and the highest single semester enrollment in history.

That makes 4.5 years of enrollment growth, dating back to summer 2021.

Interest was strong in high-demand fields such as health care, information technology, and advanced manufacturing. For example, Central Piedmont’s IT network management and cybersecurity track is one of the college’s fastest-growing programs, a spokesperson says.

