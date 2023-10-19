Community gathers for support after Union County teen vanishes

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A community is supporting each other after 16-year-old Lauren Heath, of Indian Trail, vanished Friday afternoon. She was last seen leaving her home on Seefin Court, near Unionville-Indian Trail Road.

The communities of Monroe’s Porter Ridge High School and Charlotte’s South Mecklenburg High School held the candlelight vigil at her Indian Trail home.

“And it really started with two football teams that compete against each other this week wanting to come together in solidarity and unity,” an attendee said.

Her parents, Derrick and Latanya Heath, are leaning not just on each other for hope, but every person who gave them hugs Wednesday night.

“Your child missing,” Derrick Heath said. “It’ll take your breath away.”

Dozens of people filled her home’s front yard to light candles, hold each other in support, and pray for her safe return.

“If she can see this or somebody who she’s with can hear me or know what’s going on, just let her come home,” the father said.

Derrick Heath was a football coach for South Meck and is now at Porter Ridge.

“I wanted to come tonight because he has played a big role in who my son is today,” said Ericka Williams, a parent.

Lauren was seen on Ring doorbell video Friday leaving her home apparently on her own.

Monroe police classified Lauren as a runaway.

“I think she was going somewhere with someone she might have known, or thought she knew, and should have been back by now,” Latanya Heath said.

They hope she is not in any sort of distress.

“Up until the time she left, her location was on her phone,” her father said.

Lauren was wearing a gray hoodie with white Converse shoes.

Contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-4765 if you have information.

