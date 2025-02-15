Community honors man killed on Valentine’s Day outside barber shop

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends gathered in West Charlotte to remember Natajah Johnson, a young man who was shot and killed a year ago.

Natajah Johnson, 21, was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day at the intersection of Little Rock and Tuckaseegee Roads while on his way to get a haircut. The community held a memorial where they released balloons and lit candles in his memory.

“His daughter was actually born on (Feb. 27, 2024), so we just keep honoring him, keep his memory alive for her, for the family, for everyone because he was so special to all of us,” said Johnson’s aunt.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made three arrests in connection with Johnson’s murder, and those suspects are still awaiting trial.

