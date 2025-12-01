Local

Community reminded to lock vehicles as police apprehend car break-in suspect

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YORK, S.C. — York Police arrested Jarol Salgado-Ortega early Sunday morning for breaking into vehicles in the Austen Lakes neighborhood.

Salgado-Ortega faces three counts of breaking and entering into an automobile after he was found hiding in a wooded area and taken into custody without incident.

The stolen property was recovered, including a blue hoodie taken from one of the vehicles.

Police issued a reminder to the community to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight to help prevent crime.

