Community tips lead to successful drug raids in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants for illegal drugs, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and firearms.

The raids were at two locations, Hidden Lakes Road and Wedgedale Ave., following community tips and verified undercover purchases.

At 222 Hidden Lakes Road, seven adults were arrested, and children present were turned over to social services.

Investigators found 21 grams of methamphetamine, 35 dosage units of Subutex, and drug paraphernalia.

At Wedgedale Avenue, a felony amount of marijuana, four firearms, and drug paraphernalia were discovered, leading to one arrest and warrants for another suspect.

The investigations began with information received from the community, which was verified before search warrants were obtained.

Undercover purchases of illegal drugs were made from both homes, allowing investigators to secure the warrants.

Suspects:

Eric Shawn Campbell, 41

John Daniel Oxendine, 51

Melissa Deann Loftin, 53

Bridget Kathleen Carrigan, 37

Travis David Reed, 28

Brenda Danielle Oxendine, 33

Ritchie Ponce Granado, 44

Amanda Karol Fruia, 38

Deontaye Jerome Smith, 18

