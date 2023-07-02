‘Completely fractured’: Crack on support beam of Fury 325 forces ride closure

CHARLOTTE — Roller coaster fanatics will have to find another ride at Carowinds.

Fury 325, the biggest rollercoaster in the park and the country, has been shut down after a crack was found in one of the ride’s metal support beams.

A video of the damage was shared by Jeremy Wagner. In the video, viewers can see a cart full of riders go past the crack, causing it to expand.

Carowinds shut down the ride on Friday after problems were found. Afterward, the park put out a statement but was unclear about who first discovered the crack. Wagner told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he reported it to the fire department.

Channel 9 reached out to Carowinds for more information and was told the park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the roller coaster will stay closed until repairs are finished.

As part of the park’s safety protocol, all rides are inspected daily. Counts was also able to catch up with Wagner, who shared how frustrated he got because it took nearly an hour to get the ride shut down.

“Significant shift when that car came through and you could see completely fractured, separated completely,” Wagner said. “When I saw that, I about lost it. I mean, I almost started shaking. I started taking pictures.”

Carowinds would not allow Channel 9 crews on their property to record the crack on Fury 325 or any repair efforts.

A park spokesperson told Channel 9 more details could be released on Monday.

(WATCH BELOW: Carowinds’ Fury 325 closed due to crack in support pillar, officials say)

