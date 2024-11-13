Concord assisted living facility to close; families scramble to find care

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Place Assisted Living & Memory Care is closing on Dec. 15 leaving family members scrambling to find care elsewhere.

“I never even thought that I was going to have to look for another place again,” said Jen Riordan, whose mother lives in the facility. “This came as a complete shock.”

There are 57 residents and 47 employees at Concord Place Assisted Living & Memory Care.

A letter was sent out to family members to inform them that the current owners, Premier Senior Living, sold the property.

“There are so many memory care people fighting for the same few slots,” said Jen Riordan. “Every place here, they were like, ‘Oh, sorry, we’re full.’ And they had about a year’s long waiting list for memory care.”

Concord Place offered to move residents to one of its other four facilities in the state.

However, family members said the closest one is an hour away.

“My mom is in later stages of Alzheimer’s, so I just didn’t want her to be that far away,” she said. “I’m used to having her seven minutes from me, and I can pop in whenever I want.”

The Riordan family said the staff has been great.

“We’ve loved it. The staff is excellent. They’ve become like family,” said Caeley Riordan, the granddaughter of the resident.

The generosity in a time like this is appreciated, they said.

“The facility is doing what they can to take care of residents and their families and doing what they can to help the staff,” Caeley Riordan said.

A spokesperson told Channel 9 the facility will be repurposed for behavioral health management.

