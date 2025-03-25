Concord police searching for missing 75-year-old man

CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord are searching for a 75-year-old man who lives with cognitive impairment.

The Concord Police Department said Van Creel left his home on Belmont Court Northwest just before 5 p.m. on Monday. That’s off Davidson Highway in Concord.

He was last seen driving a pickup truck on Winecoff School Road.

Police said it’s a white 1997 Nissan two-door with North Carolina license plate XYL-7031 and has an American flag sticker on the back window.

Creel was last seen wearing a green baseball hat and green long-sleeved shirt, with a white collar and blue stripe across it, police said.

He also has on blue sweatpants and blue shoes.

If you know anything about Creel’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Concord police.

