Congressman Chuck Edwards introduces Faith in Housing Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) has introduced the bipartisan Faith in Housing Act, aiming to empower nonprofit religious organizations to develop affordable housing on their land.

The act, co-introduced by Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50), seeks to address the challenges posed by current permitting and zoning laws that often prevent religious organizations from utilizing their land for community service projects.

Under the existing legal framework, many faith-based organizations find themselves unable to contribute to affordable housing due to restrictive zoning and permitting regulations. The Faith in Housing Act proposes to streamline these processes, allowing these organizations to play a more active role in alleviating the housing crisis.

By cutting through bureaucratic and red tape, the legislation aims to facilitate the development of affordable housing, which is a pressing need in many communities across the country.

“Government red tape should never stand in the way of faith-based organizations working to make a difference in their communities,” Congressman Edwards said. “Our nation is facing a growing housing crisis, and if local religious organizations are ready and able to provide a roof over people’s heads, we should be doing everything we can to support their mission.”

“In San Diego and across the country, too many families are priced out of their neighborhoods due to the skyrocketing cost of housing. Religious institutions often seek to provide affordable housing to address gaps in their communities, but encounter roadblocks when local rules prohibit them from building housing on the land they own. If we want to put a dent in our country’s housing shortage, we’ve got to get creative and take advantage of our partners who already have footholds in our communities,” said Congressman Peters.

WATCH: Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

©2025 Cox Media Group