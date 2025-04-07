Construction to start on replacing decades-old bridge in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — Construction could start later this month on replacing a decades-old bridge in Shelby.

The Oak Grove Bridge over Buffalo Creek sits near Moss Lake, between Shelby and Kings Mountain.

It was built in 1955, according to the Shelby Star.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation recently picked a contractor to build a new bridge to the south and downstream.

So, no road closures are expected during the project.

The work is set to wrap up in March of 2027.

VIDEO: Repairs on railroad crossings to close dozens of intersections on US 74

Repairs on railroad crossings to close dozens of intersections on US 74





©2025 Cox Media Group