Convenience store chain coming to Charlotte

MARYLAND — Convenience store chain Dash In is poised to make a $143 million bet on the Carolinas.

The Maryland-based chain has 16 locations under contract. That list includes 10 sites in the Charlotte area as well as locations in the Triad and Raleigh markets, says Blackie Wills, president and CEO.

Dash In plans five locations in the Carolinas in 2026.

Construction at 1185 Copperfield Blvd., near Interstate 85 in Concord, is slated to begin in October. D.R. Mozeley is general contractor for that six- to eight-month buildout.

The chain also is planning a store at 9930 N. Tryon St. in the University area. Earlier this year, Dash In purchased a 3.3-acre outparcel there. Work should start in November.

