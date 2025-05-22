Convicted felon with sawed-off shotgun arrested, Monroe police say

MONROE, N.C. — A violent convicted felon tried to get away from police officers and hide a backpack that contained a sawed-off shotgun and drug paraphernalia, investigators with the Monroe Police Department said.

Officers were checking into a suspicious person at about 3:35 a.m. Thursday in the 420 block of Morgan Mill Road.

The suspect ran and tried to hide a backpack in the woods.

Officers caught Skylar Larrell Horton, 38, of Monroe, and found the backpack, which had, inside, a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, a bong, a scale and a glass crackpipe, Monroe police said.

Skylar Larrell Horton (MONROE PD)

Horton was booked into the Union County Detention Center.

He is charged with carrying a concealed gun, possessing a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officers.

His conditions of release have not been set.

