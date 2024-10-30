Cook Out snaps up more land in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Cook Out’s reach in the Charlotte market is expanding.
The Thomasville-based restaurant chain has snapped up a 1.25-acre property at 10820 Woodland Beaver Road in Charlotte, near Albemarle Road.
A deed of sale filed in Mecklenburg County shows that Cook-Out Woodland Beaver Inc. purchased that property for $1.75 million on Oct. 24.
It’s part of ongoing growth for the popular fast-food brand, which is known for its burgers, hot dogs and extensive milkshake menu.
