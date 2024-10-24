Man pleads guilty to killing co-worker at northwest Charlotte Cook Out

CHARLOTTE — A fight between co-workers at a Cook Out restaurant escalated to name-calling and then deadly violence.

In March, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 20-year-old Malek Crosby in the shooting death of Jaselyn Horne.

Horne, 26, was shot multiple times inside the Cook Out at 4321 Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte.

MEDIC pronounced her dead at the scene.

In court on Thursday, Crosby pleaded guilty to killing Horne.

According to court statements, Horne and Crosby had been arguing all day before the shooting.

At one point, Crosby cursed at Horne and she threw a pan at Crosby hitting him in the face. He then shot her five times killing her.

Before the shooting, Crosby had never been in trouble with the law and worked on a regular basis.

In court, Horne’s father said the family forgives Crosby.

Crosby was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 51 to 74 months in prison. He was given credit for 221 days in jail.

