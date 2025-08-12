Cool, wet August start gives way to heat

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte experienced its wettest start to August since 2003, with 5.85 inches of rain recorded in the first 12 days of the month.

The heavy rainfall has brought Charlotte’s annual precipitation levels close to normal, now just an inch shy of the average for this time of year.

The persistent weather pattern known as the Carolina Wedge contributed to the second coolest start to August on record for the area.

Despite the recent cool and wet conditions, meteorologists predict that the heat will return to Charlotte this weekend.

As Charlotte transitions from a cooler and wetter start to August, residents should prepare for a return to warmer temperatures in the coming days.

