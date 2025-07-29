Cornelius, South End spots get ‘B’ health grades

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 3 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 1,055 such establishments, seven of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in June that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

The restaurants falling below an “A” grade include high-profile spots in Cornelius and lower South End. Check out the list on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

©2025 Cox Media Group