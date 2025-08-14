Coroner identifies man killed in 4-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Torban Walker, 66, of Clover, is the victim who died in a four-vehicle wreck Tuesday night in York County, the coroner announced on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Highway 557 near Bethel Church Road.

Walker’s car was hit from behind, investigators said. He died at the scene.

Walter Duncan, 59, was charged with felony driving while under the influence.

No additional details have been made available.

