Could Charlotte host the 2040 Olympics? One councilman thinks so.

CHARLOTTE — Now that the Bank of America Stadium renovation project is happening, many are wondering what major events it will draw to Charlotte.

There’s speculation around the MLS All-Star Game, the NFL draft, or maybe even Taylor Swift.

One city councilman is thinking bigger. He said Charlotte may be able to host the Olympics.

“The U.S. Performance Center has been working in real time right now to recruit the Military World Games in 2027, and I have already gotten word the potential of these investments is very compelling to them as they sit on the one-yard line of this decision,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said. “That win would tee us up to win the 2031 Pan [American] Games, which would then position us for the 2040 Olympics in Charlotte.”

This isn’t the first time Charlotte has been linked to the games. In 2013, the U.S. Olympic Committee sent a letter to 35 cities, including Charlotte, to gauge interest in hosting. The letter said the host city would need 45,000 hotel rooms.

At the time, there were only 30,000 in the 16-county area of Charlotte. Now, the region has about 47,000 rooms.

With the hotels, an international airport, and an upgraded Bank of America Stadium, could Charlotte be a possible host city for the Olympics? Channel 9′s Joe Bruno asked the experts.

Both the 2028 and 2034 games will likely be elsewhere in the U.S., so an instructor of sports business at the University of Oregon says, “it is highly unlikely that the 2040 Games will be held in the U.S., especially as there are multiple countries and cities who expressed interest to host the 2036 Olympic Games and the [International Olympic Committee] is eager to expand to new markets such as India or the Middle East.”

A Virginia Tech professor agrees it may be a long shot.

“I think it’s a tall order given the number of venues, facilities, etc. needed,” he said. “It would have to be a regional effort where Greensboro and other cities in North Carolina were involved.”

The Queen City does have Olympic ties. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is home to the United States Performance Center. That’s where future Olympians train, including the U.S. field hockey team. It is one of the most prestigious sports science clinics in the country.

North Carolina is certainly in play for the World Games, which would be in 2027.

The World Games are like the Olympics, happening every four years, but the world’s militaries participate. The games have never been in the United States.

