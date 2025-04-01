County to vote on incentives for company featured on ‘Shark Tank’

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote Monday night to provide tax incentives to a company previously featured on “Shark Tank.”

Commissioners are considering a little more than $34,000 over three years for Detrapel, which makes stain repellants for shoes, garments, and textiles.

The company is creating 35 new jobs in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte City Council is also providing the company with $22,000.

