Couple says north Charlotte home shot into just hours apart

CHARLOTTE — A couple told Channel 9 someone shot into their north Charlotte home twice and just hours apart. The shootings happened on Sunday and Monday at their home on Olando Street.

Courtney Johnson and her boyfriend moved to the area just two months ago from Uptown. They still call their new neighborhood up and coming, despite the bullet that went through a fence and into their home.

“Nervous, scared, sad as well,” Johnson told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon.

Johnson said before the move, she and her boyfriend saw new construction on the same block and throughout the neighborhood. They decided to rent there until they could buy a home.

On Sunday afternoon, they heard a new sound.

“Heard five shots in quick succession,” she described to Lemon.

At least one shot hit a man outside. Two shots hit the outside of their home. Then, nine hours later, it happened again.

“I woke up to the sound of more gunshots,” Johnson said.

No one outside was hurt but this time, one shot came inside.

“Came through the window then penetrated the drywall,” she said.

The bullet is still lodged between the drywall in a spare bedroom.

“Just grateful that no one was in that room,” Johnson said. “If I had been there, it wouldn’t have been a good situation.”

They have a new security system going up soon and they are taking extra steps to protect themselves, but they are staying in the community they love.

“I think there’s still potential,” Johnson said. “Things don’t get better overnight obviously, but I think you have to make an investment and commitment to the community you live in.”

Johnson said the neighbors are nice, and believes the people causing problems there don’t live there.

