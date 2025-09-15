Court rules against athlete’s attempt to extend NCAA eligibility

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County court has denied UNC Charlotte football player Mitchell Mayes’ request for a temporary restraining order to gain an additional year of eligibility for the current season.

Special Superior Court Judge for Complex Business Cases Matthew Houston ruled against Mayes on Sept. 11, citing his failure to demonstrate irreparable harm and his lack of action against the NCAA in the months and years prior to filing the suit.

Judge Houston noted that Mayes had ample opportunity to sue the NCAA and seek injunctive relief before the current suit, which contributed to the denial of his request.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown

Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown

©2025 Cox Media Group