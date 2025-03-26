Covering SC: Proposal to reduce income tax; home fees in Lancaster County

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants to reduce the state’s income tax.

The latest proposal would lower it from 6.2 percent to just under 4 percent.

Lawmakers argue too much money is being directed to the state government.

The long-term goal is to eventually reduce the state’s income tax to 2.4 percent.

Lancaster County home fees

Also in South Carolina, growth could lead to new home fees in Lancaster County.

Our partners at The Herald in Rock Hill report the Lancaster County School District voted to study impact fees, which are added on to home construction costs to pay for school projects.

Right now, the fees only apply to the Indian Land area. Now, they’ll look to see if that should apply to other areas.

Last November, residents voted against a bond referendum that would’ve paid for new schools and other facilities.

