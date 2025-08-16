Crash victim’s brother hosts back to school event to help community, teach safety

CHARLOTTE — A back-to-school safety event took place in northwest Charlotte on Saturday, organized by a local resident who lost his brother in a pedestrian crash.

The event began at 10 a.m. on Hovis Road. It aimed to promote safety awareness and featured music, food, and book bag giveaways.

The organizer, Henry Wheeler, provided safety tips for children on topics such as bullying, violence in schools, and pedestrian safety.

Wheeler said he has been motivated to raise awareness about pedestrian safety following the tragic loss of his brother in a pedestrian accident several years ago. His brother was crossing the road to go to work when he was hit and killed by a car.

The community event not only aimed to equip children with essential safety knowledge but also served as a tribute to Wheeler’s brother, highlighting the importance of pedestrian safety.

