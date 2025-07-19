Crate & Barrel to open SouthPark store

CHARLOTTE — Crate & Barrel is wrapping up work on its new SouthPark home.

The high-end retailer of home goods, furniture and giftware is targeting a July 31 opening. Its 27,418-square-foot store at Morrocroft Village will offer a modern layout designed to enhance the customer experience.

The Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center is at the intersection of Sharon and Colony roads. It is also home to Jos. A Bank and Donald Haack Diamonds.

VIDEO: Sunday marks 2 years since deadly 5-alarm SouthPark fire

