Crews battle house fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it happened on Slanton Road, near Nations Ford Road, just before 4 a.m.

Video of the fire Wednesday morning shows smoke flowing out of the home, a charred roof, and several fire engines on scene.

One neighbor who spoke with Channel 9 recalled the moments he saw the large response.

“I was just up on the corner waiting to get some gas and one after another fire truck, fire truck, ambulance, firetruck – and I started getting nosey because I know two families in this area,” Taylor Maddox said.

Charlotte Fire said the blaze was under control in 20 minutes and no one was hurt.

We’re working to find out what caused the fire and if the family will be able to move back into the home.

