‘Worst nightmare’: Statesville home destroyed in fire, family displaced

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A devastating fire on Monday afternoon left Allen Crankshaw’s home in Statesville destroyed and his family displaced.

The fire broke out around 3:55 p.m., with Crankshaw receiving an alert on his phone about the blaze.

His ex-wife managed to escape by jumping from a window, while his 82-year-old ex-mother-in-law was rescued by fire crews but suffered serious injuries.

“Worst nightmare. left the house that morning -- come back, and I got nothing. I mean, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Crankshaw said.

The fire caused extensive damage to Crankshaw’s home, leaving charred remains and smoke damage visible from the outside.

Inside, the ceilings were gone, and the floors were damaged by water and flames.

Crankshaw’s ex-mother-in-law, Bonnie, is currently hospitalized with third-degree burns at an area hospital.

Crankshaw expressed uncertainty about the future, stating, “I’m sure they’re gonna total loss here,” regarding the condition of his home.

Neighbors have asked Crankshaw what he needs, but he acknowledges that rebuilding will take time, saying, “I need a house, but I know that’s not going to happen right now.”

For now, Crankshaw is relying on thoughts and prayers from the community as he navigates this difficult time.

