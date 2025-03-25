Crews battle overnight house fire in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Gastonia overnight Monday.
Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene on Morningside Park Drive, near New Hope Road, where Ranlo Fire & Rescue crews were still battling smoke and flames just after midnight.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Channel 9 has learned a dog was rescued from the house and officials said it’s expected to be OK.
As we hear more from investigators, we’ll keep you updated.
Check wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH BELOW: Investigators search for person who set abandoned mill on fire in Gastonia
©2025 Cox Media Group