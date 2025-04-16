Crews respond to boat crash on Lake Norman, Iredell County officials say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Crews responded to a boat crash on Lake Norman Wednesday morning, officials said.

Two boats crashed in the area of Lake Norman State Park in Troutman, Iredell Communications told Channel 9.

It happened around 7:15 a.m., according to officials.

We’re asking how many people were hurt and how it happened.

Firefighters, EMS, deputies, and wildlife officers were all at the scene.

We have a crew heading that way.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Man dead after crash in Gastonia, troopers say

Man dead after crash in Gastonia, troopers say

©2025 Cox Media Group