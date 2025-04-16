Local

Crews respond to boat crash on Lake Norman, Iredell County officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Crews responded to a boat crash on Lake Norman Wednesday morning, officials said.

Two boats crashed in the area of Lake Norman State Park in Troutman, Iredell Communications told Channel 9.

It happened around 7:15 a.m., according to officials.

ALSO READ: Driver identified in deadly Iredell County crash, troopers say

We’re asking how many people were hurt and how it happened.

Firefighters, EMS, deputies, and wildlife officers were all at the scene.

We have a crew heading that way.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Man dead after crash in Gastonia, troopers say

Man dead after crash in Gastonia, troopers say

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read