Crews respond to boat crash on Lake Norman, Iredell County officials say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Crews responded to a boat crash on Lake Norman Wednesday morning, officials said.
Two boats crashed in the area of Lake Norman State Park in Troutman, Iredell Communications told Channel 9.
It happened around 7:15 a.m., according to officials.
We’re asking how many people were hurt and how it happened.
Firefighters, EMS, deputies, and wildlife officers were all at the scene.
