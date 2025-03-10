Crews respond to fire at condo in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a fire at a condo in north Charlotte Monday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed they were at the scene in the 2300 block of Creekmere Lane just after 5:30 a.m.

CFD said their crews could see fire showing from the three-story condo at the Glenmere Townhomes near West Mallard Creek Church Road and I-85.

Just before 6:30 a.m., MEDIC said it was cancelled.

We have a photographer at the scene and we’re working to find out how the fire started.

Check wsoctv.com for the latest updates.

WATCH BELOW: Stanly County firefighter dies in crash while responding to call

Stanly County firefighter dies in crash while responding to call





©2025 Cox Media Group